Europe encounters continuation of first COVID-19 wave, not second wave — expert

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Rise in the incidence of the coronavirus infection in Europe is due not to the second wave but to the continuation of the first one, says specialist in communicable diseases Nikolai Malyshev.

"I am still inclined [to think] that the WHO [the World Health Organization] in this case is right, that this is a continuation of that wave, rather to say, the current, the present one. We see that the outbreaks are uneven, the incidence is uneven," he said at a press conference on Monday, answering the question about publications on the beginning of the second wave of epidemic in Europe.

However, he thinks that a new outbreak is possible in the fall. "The rise in respiratory infections, as you and I know, [occurs] yearly at the end of autumn - beginning of winter. <...> Gradually, the flu already begins to appear, possibly, the rise in the respiratory diseases will be a little earlier. The coronavirus is also a respiratory disease, and I think that along with the rise in respiratory infections there will be a certain rise in coronavirus," the specialist said.

A number of countries in Western and Southern Europe, most of which in general coped with the first major outbreaks of the coronavirus, again saw an uptick in the COVID-19 incidence at the beginning of July, soon after the opening of internal and some of external borders. Thus, the situation went worse in Spain, Germany, and France, although it has stabilized as early as by the middle of August.