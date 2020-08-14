Over 231,000 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. More than 231,000 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to being suspected of having COVID-19, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Friday.

"[A total of] 231,568 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," its press service said.

According to the watchdog, more than 31.9 million coronavirus tests have been conducted nationwide so far, including 304,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

To date, 907,758 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 716,396 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,384 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.