TASS leading in citations among Russian news agencies in July 2020

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. TASS news agency was the most cited among Russian news agencies in July 2020, Russia’s Medialogia media company told reporters Wednesday.

"TASS is the leader of the citation ranking among media outlets. The agency reported about Lefortovo Court arresting [journalist] Ivan Safronov. TASS also reported that [former Governor of the Khabarovsk Region] Sergei Furgal is suspected of organizing at least two murders and one attempted murder," the company said in a statement.

The citation rate index of TASS is 15,641.14, the agency is followed by RIA Novosti (15,508.57) and Interfax (4,475.85).