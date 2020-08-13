Police detain several protesters outside Belarusian embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 13./TASS/. Several people have been detained during an unsanctioned rally in front of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, TASS reports from the site.

About 20 people got together at the embassy at 5pm, Moscow time, on Thursday. Some of them brought along banners. Security measures had been stepped up at the embassy by that time. At about 6pm, police officers detained several protesters, while the others left the site.

Currently, the situation around the embassy is calm. Several police buses are parked nearby. A section of the sidewalk opposite the mission was blocked, people are asked to cross to the other side of the street.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. Preliminary results show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection with 80.08% of the vote.

After exit poll results were revealed late on August 9, suggesting Lukashenko’s landslide victory, many cities and towns across the country saw mass protests that in some cases escalated into clashes with the police. Protests have continued since Sunday. The national Interior Ministry said about 6,000 people had been detained while dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.