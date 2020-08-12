Kremlin horses to perform in special boots at Spasskaya Tower Festival

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Horses of the Kremlin Equestrian School will appear in the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in special boots tailored in the United States to protect hooves, the festival’s administration told TASS on Wednesday.

"The boots are primarily designed to protect against the excessive wear and tear of horny structures and for better contact with surface on tough terrain," a spokesperson of the administration says.

The key advantage of the boots is that they make it possible for horses to perform on paving blocks of Red Square without harming extremities," he added.

The boots are sewn by a US-based company and tailored for every horse, the spokesperson noted. They are made from blue plastic with soft lining.

Horsemen of the Kremlin Equestrian School will perform every night throughout the festival together with the Moscow Cossack Choir.

Moscow will host the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival on Red Square from August 28 to September 6. TASS is the official news agency of the festival this year.