Hainan's Sanya to create special service for qualified specialists

SANYA, August 12. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities approved an administrative system of personalized service for highly qualified specialists, reported the Hainan Daily.

They will set up a chain of coordinators responsible for a specialist who wants to work in Sanya. Those must be nominated by employers, the local government and the management of key industrial parks. These intermediaries will transfer the applications of high-value personnel to the integrated window system and facilitate the timely provision of the services in need.

In 2018, the local authorities created an integrated window service allowing high-quality employees to resolve issues of relocation, registration, social insurance, housing subsidies, enrollment in preschool educational institutions of their children, employment of spouses and other formalities.

Recently, the Hainan authorities have been pursuing a targeted policy of attracting valuable specialists. Thus, for example, a preferential income tax is established for this category of employees, with the maximum rate of 15%. In addition, the Hainan authorities provide a temporary residence permit for up to five years or a residence permit for foreign professionals and their family members. These measures are aimed at revitalizing the strategically important enterprises of Hainan's free trade port.

Hainan's free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.