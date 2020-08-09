Russia reports over 5,100 new coronavirus cases in the past day

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia recorded 5,189 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total caseload in the country to 887,536, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

According to its data, the daily growth rate was estimated at 0.6%.

Some new 689 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 184 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 160 in St. Petersburg, 150 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 149 in the Moscow Region.

The lowest daily growth rate was registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.0%), the Republic of North Ossetia (0.1%), the Moscow Region (0.2%) and Kabardino-Balkaria (0.2%).

Currently, some 179,183 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection.

The number of COVID-19 patients, who were discharged from hospitals in Russia in the past day, reached 3,215, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

According to its data, a total of 693,422 patients have been discharged. In the past day, 803 patients were released from hospitals in Moscow, 189 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 176 in the Moscow Region, 146 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region and 111 in the Penza Region.

The number of COVID-19 patients who died in Russia in the past day reached 77 versus 129 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 14,931, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said. Some 12 fatalities were recorded in Moscow, seven in the Novosibirsk Region, five in the Tula and Sverdlovsk Regions, three in St. Petersburg, the Komi Republic, the Kostroma, Omsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnoyarsk and Stavropol Regions.