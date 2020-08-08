Another 1,278 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Another 1,278 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow, the total number of recoveries has surpassed 188,800, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Saturday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 1,278 patients recovered in the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment. The total number of recoveries has reached 188,854," she said.

According to Rakova, patients who need to remain under medical supervision receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.

Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

People who have recovered can also become social volunteers and help those who are treated at home.