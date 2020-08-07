Russia records 5,241 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 5,241 to 877,135 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

The growth rate is the lowest in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Karachay-Circassian Region (0.2%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Kabardino-Balkaria Region (0.2%), the North Ossetia Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Novgorod Region (0.3%), the Bryansk Region (0.3%), the Smolensk Region (0.3%) and the Trans-Baikal Region (0.3%).

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate is 0.6%.

According to the crisis center, another 686 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 180 - in the Sverdlovsk region, 158 - in the Moscow region, 157 - in St. Petersburg and 143 in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Region in the past day.

Recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours has increased by 7,235, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, in all, 683,592 patients have recovered which makes up 77.9% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, 1,353 patients were discharged in Moscow, 403 - in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, 329 - in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, 260 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 209 - in the Murmansk Region over the past day.

Fatalities

The number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours increased by 119, compared to 116 the day before, reaching 14,725.

According to the crisis center, the share of fatalities makes up 1.68% of the total number of the coronavirus infections.

Over 24 hours, 18 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 12 - in Moscow, eight - in the Irkutsk and Sverdlovsk Regions each, seven - in the Novosibirsk Region and six - in the Rostov Region while in 29 Russian regions the number of fatalities has not exceeded five.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 19 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 717,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 12 mln individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.