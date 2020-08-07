Russia’s COVID-19 tests surpass 30 mln

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian specialists have conducted more than 30 million coronavirus tests, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Friday.

WHO: over 259,000 coronavirus cases detected globally in 24 hours

"More than 30 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia," the press service said, adding that 321,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

On August 3, it reported that the number of COVID-19 tests in Russia had exceeded 29 million.

According to the watchdog, 246,322 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to being suspected of having COVID-19.