Moscow records another 1,254 coronavirus recoveries

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus recoveries in Moscow rose by 1,254 to 186,223 in the past day, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Thursday.

"The number of recoveries keeps growing. As many as 1,254 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 186,223," she pointed out.

According to Rakova, patients who need to remain under medical observation receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.

Recovered coronavirus patients aged between 18 and 55 are invited to donate blood plasma, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV and Hepatitis B and C.