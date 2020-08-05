Russia reports over 5,200 COVID-19 cases in the past day

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Russia in the past day reached 5,204, bringing the total caseload in the country to 866,627, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to its data, the daily growth rate was estimated at 0.6%.

The number of fatalities rose by 139 in the past day to 14,490, the crisis center informed. According to the center, 1.67% of coronavirus patients have died in the country.

Recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours has increased by 7,555, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, in all, 669,026 patients have recovered. The total share of recoveries makes up 77% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.