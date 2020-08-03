Every tenth Russian encountered workplace sexual harassment, poll shows

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The majority of Russians (87%) have never encountered forced physical contact at work. However, every tenth Russian (9%) has encountered such manifestations of harassment, according to the data of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center published on its website on Monday.

"As to the more serious harassment, the absolute majority (87%) have never in their lifetime encountered the situations of forced or unwanted physical contact at work. Although every tenth Russian (9%) has encountered offers or demands of sexual nature in the workplace," the study said.

Almost half of the respondents (45%) do not consider the proposal of sexual relations and demands of sexual nature in the workplace offensive. The other half of the respondents are of the opposite opinion. This position is usually taken by women and younger people, according to the poll. For every second woman (51%) it is undoubtedly offensive. Among men this opinion is shared by 22%. Among younger people (aged 18-24) 60% consider such proposals offensive and 42% view them as offensive among the elderly (aged 60+).

The absolute majority of the respondents (90%) have not encountered the necessity to turn down hints or open offers of sexual relations by the supervisors. For 4% of those polled the refusal had no consequences while 3% confirmed employment termination or other consequences.

12% of Russians report receiving indecent commentaries regarding their appearance, while 4% report that this is happening constantly. "The unconcealed visual examination of their bodies has never been noticed by 84% of our compatriots (88% of men and 81% of women), while 11% of Russians found themselves in this situation with some frequency," the study said.

The survey was conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center together with Sputnik countrywide on July 29, with 1,600 people aged 18 and above participating. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%. In addition to the margin of error, the survey data may be shifted due to the wording of questions and various circumstances arising during fieldwork.