Russian prime minister signs decree allowing entry for Swiss citizens

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree lifting restrictions on entering Russia for Switzerland’s citizens, which had been imposed over the coronavirus pandemic, the cabinet’s press service said on Sunday.

"The citizens of Switzerland can arrive in Russia by planes. The flights with this country are expected to be resumed on a mutual basis since August 15," the press service said.

The flights will be performed once per week on a route Moscow-Geneva-Moscow. The airlines will be notified on the flights’ resumption.

The decision on allowing entry was made on August 1 after the meeting of the crisis center led by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.