WHO reports one-day surge in coronavirus cases by over 289,000

GENEVA, August 1. /TASS/. More than 289,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, exceeding 17.39 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 6,000 to surpass 675,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on August 1, as many as 17,396,943 novel coronavirus cases and 675,060 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 289,321 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,142.

The day before, 292,527 new cases and 6,812 fatalities were documented throughout the world. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 9,320,330. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 168,157 and the number of deaths - by 4,096 to top 355,217. The number of confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,357,465 and the number of fatalities is 212,978. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 22,550 and the number of deaths went up by 450.

South East Asia has 2,072,94 cases and 44,900 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 62,231 and the number of deaths - by 869.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases is registered in the United States (4,456,389), followed by Brazil (2,610,102)), India (1,695,988), Russia (845,443), South Africa (493,183), Mexico (416,179), Peru (407,492), Chile (355,667), Iran (304,204) and the United Kingdom (303,185).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.