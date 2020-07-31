First regular international flight lands in Russia after coronavirus restrictions lifted

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The first international regular flight since international air travel was suspended in Russia due to the novel coronavirus pandemic landed in Moscow early on Saturday.

According to Moscow Vnukovo Airport’s website, a Turkish Airlines plane landed there at 01:03 on Saturday.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency earlier said the Istanbul-Moscow flight was expected to carry about 50 passengers.

Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, imposed at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic. From August 1, it will be possible to fly from Russia to Zanzibar (Tanzania), London (the UK), Ankara and Istanbul (Turkey), from August 10 - to Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman (resort cities in Turkey). So far, foreign flights are possible only from the airports of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don.