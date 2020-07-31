This week in photos: Bombs in a museum, Mars in Switzerland and football on Palace Bridge

People watch fireworks display over the Neva River during the Navy Day celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 26, 2020. © AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

A gallery assistant poses with Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's new artwork, History of Bombs, at the Imperial War Museum in London, Great Britain, July 29, 2020. The work displayed in the atrium of the museum explores international migration, conflict as a root cause of human flow, and the relationship between the individual, society and the state and draws on the artist's ongoing investigation into politics and power. © EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A vendor waits for customers behind bags of aquarium fish for sale at a market on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2020. © AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to local people at the Canal Side Heritage Centre in Beeston near Nottingham, England, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The government is launching a new cycling initiative to help get people fitter. Lawmaker Darren Henry, the Conservative MP for Broxtowe, is seen on the right. © AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-Un, center, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the DPRK, conferring 'Paektusan' commemorative pistols on leading commanding officers of the Armed Forces of the DPRK on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Korean people's victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War, in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27, 2020. © EPA-EFE/KCNA

A female manul with a two-month-old kitten at the Novosibirsk Zoo, July 27, 2020. At the beginning of June, three Pallas's cat females gave birth to 16 kittens (three, five and eight respectively). The manul (also known as Pallas’s cat) is listed in Russia’s Red Data Book that documents endangered and rare species. © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

A member of the Honor Guard is seen on the ground after passing out due to the extreme heat as they waited to transfer the casket carrying Congressman John Lewis up the steps of the East Front of the US Capitol where Rep. Lewis, a civil rights icon and fierce advocate of voting rights for African Americans, will lie in state at the Capitol. Lewis died on July 17 at the age of 80. Washington, DC, July 27, 2020. © Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

People use their mobile phone torches during a rally of at least 25,000 supporters of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a candidate in the presidential election set for August 9. Minsk, Belarus, July 30, 2020. © Natalya Fedosenko/TASS

A child looks at an installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, on Rabin Square in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation marks the latest twist in the raft of summer protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. © AP Photo/Oded Balilty

A handout photo made available on July 30, 2020 by Hofstetter Marketing shows the Matterhorn of Zermatt in Switzerland "transformed" into Mars by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter. The artistic performance was requested by the NASA for the launch of the MARS 2020 Mission Perseverance Rover. The liftoff took place on 30th July 2020 at Kennedy Space Center Florida, USA. © EPA-EFE/MIKE KESSLER / HOFSTETTER MARKETING

Michael Hermosillo #21 of the Los Angeles Angels catches a fly ball hit by Robbie Grossman #8 of the Oakland Athletics for the final out of their game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on July 25, 2020 in Oakland, California. The 2020 season was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. © Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A girl stands by an African lion enclosure at the Yekaterinburg Zoo. The zoo has reopened after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Visitors are obliged to wear face masks and observe social distancing. July 25, 2020. © Donat Sorokin/TASS

A view of Palace Bridge during a light show marking FC Zenit St Petersburg's victory in the 2020 Russian Premier League and Russian Cup tournaments. Videos of the club's best moments of the season were projected onto the raised bridge during the event. St. Petersburg, Russia, July 27, 2020. © Pyotr Kovalyov/TASS