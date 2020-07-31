Moscow reports July’s COVID-19 cases being 50% lower than June’s figures

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center reported 19,761 new coronavirus cases in Moscow in July. This is over 50% less than June’s numbers, according to TASS estimates.

In June, the crisis center said that 40,807 people had been infected. That’s a 51.6-percent drop.

Moscow reported 28,771 recoveries, which is fewer than in June when the crisis center said that 70,218 people had recovered within a month. The proportion of recovered patients in Moscow grew from 67.9% to 74.2%.

In July, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported 664 coronavirus-related fatalities in the city compared to 1,319 deaths in June.

As of July 31, the reference level of the coronavirus fatality rate (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) stood at 1.85% compared to 1.71% in June.

The number of the active cases, that is, patients who are continuing treatment, decreased by almost 14.4% to 57,731. This corresponds to the figures from the beginning of May.