Coronavirus response requires international cooperation - US Academy of Sciences

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. Effective coronavirus response requires the highest levels of international scientific cooperation, Senior Media Officer at the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS) Sara Frueh told TASS, commenting on an agreement on cooperation in coronavirus research, signed by Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) President Alexander Sergeyev and National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt.

"The global spread of COVID-19 threatens all people around the world, and effective response and future preparedness requires the highest levels of international scientific cooperation based on principles of openness and solidarity in various areas of research," she pointed out.

"Building on the foundation provided by the Agreement on Cooperation between US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) and the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), first signed in 1959, and the long-term tradition of cooperation between the academic communities of the United States and Russia, the Presidents of the NASEM and RAS emphasize their readiness for common efforts in uniting our knowledge and experience in combating the global coronavirus pandemic and its effects," Frueh added.

The agreement provides for cooperation in epidemiological and molecular biological research related to COVID-19, the mathematical modelling and computer simulation of the pandemic’s spread, the social, economic and psychological consequences of the pandemic, efforts to boost global security and respond to biological threats.