Moscow reports 14 more coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose by 14 in Moscow in the past 14 hours, the city anti-coronavirus crisis center said Thursday.

"14 patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive tests for coronavirus died in Moscow," the center noted.

Overall, 4,460 people died from the virus in the city. As of July 30, Moscow identified almost 241,000 coronavirus cases, while 178,000 patients recovered from the virus.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 17,201,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 670,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 10,716,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the world.

To date, 834,499 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 629,655 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,802 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.