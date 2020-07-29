In Russia 3,000 patients are on ventilators at ICUs, health minister says

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. About 3,000 patients in Russia are on lung ventilators at intensive care units, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko stated on Wednesday.

"There are 3,000 patients today in intensive care units, on artificial lung ventilators," he said during a meeting on sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia with the participation of President Vladimir Putin.

According to the latest statistics, over 16,908,600 people have been infected worldwide and more than 663,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 828,990 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 620,333 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,673 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.