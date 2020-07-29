COVID-19 situation may "swing in any direction," Putin says

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin stated that the number of the coronavirus infections has decreased in Russia but warned that the situation may "swing in any direction."

"In June and in July the number of the coronavirus infections in Russia has been decreasing gradually, according to the operational details, the number of new detected cases right now is practically twice as low than during the peak periods in May," the head of state said at a meeting on sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia.

At the same time Putin noted: "The situation remains complicated and, as they say, may swing in any direction." "So there are no reasons to be self-complacent, to relax, to forget about doctors’ recommendations," the president said to officials and all Russians.

It is essential to try to prevent the reimposition of coronavirus-related restrictions in Russia, Putin said.

"It is necessary to do the best we can to avoid the reimposition of restrictions, especially large-scale, with the help of preventive, proactive measures, so that schools, kindergartens, higher educational establishments, enterprises and organizations can work safely in the usual way people are accustomed to," he said.