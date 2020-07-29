Russia’s sanitary watchdog delivers kits for 50,000 COVID-19 tests to Tajikistan

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has voluntarily delivered to Tajikistan test-systems and reagents to conduct 50,000 tests overall for the presence of the coronavirus, the agency’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"During the current visit to Tajikistan’s relevant agencies, test-systems and reagents developed by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing were additionally handed over in order to conduct 20,000 tests for the novel coronavirus. In all, currently the Federal Service has handed over voluntarily to the Tajik side test-systems and reagents for 50,000 tests," the statement said.

Specialists of the sanitary watchdog’s research and development structures flew out to Tajikistan on July 22. This is already their second visit to the Central Asian republic to help fight the coronavirus. The first visit occurred in May.