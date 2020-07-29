Over 260,000 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. More than 260,000 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to being suspected of having COVID-19, the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Wednesday.

"[A total of] 260,621 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," the press service said.

According to the watchdog, more than 27.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted nationwide, with 242,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.