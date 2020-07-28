Russia begins trials of another coronavirus vaccine - watchdog

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia’s Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology were officially launched by injections for five volunteers. The first of the five people has already been vaccinated, the press service for the Russian consumer watchdog told TASS Tuesday.

"In accordance with a designated protocol, the clinical trial began with five volunteers. The first volunteer was vaccinated on July 27, the second one will receive vaccine on July 30, or after a 72-hour interval," the statement reads.

The three other volunteers will be vaccinated after the same interval. "The health of the trial participants will be monitored in a facility. The first vaccinated person is feeling well," the agency added.

Earlier, the consumer watchdog reported that the Vektor center on July 24 secured the Russian health ministry’s permit to go ahead with the coronavirus vaccine trials involving volunteers.