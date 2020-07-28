Russian tourists stranded in Mexico managed to fly home

MEXICO CITY, July 28. /TASS/. Russian travelers, who were stuck aboard a yacht that broke down in Mexico in early July, headed home, head of the Russian embassy’s consular department in Mexico Andrei Troyanovsky told TASS Tuesday.

"Thanks to the efforts of the embassy, the passengers and crewmembers of the vessel left Mexico on July 27," he said.

Seven people were travelling aboard the yacht, including three young children. They were forced to arrive in Mexico on July 7 travelling from Jamaica without the required documents and were refused entry. The whole time they were docked in the port of Isla Mujeres off the Yucatan Peninsula’s coast.

The Russian embassy employees managed to persuade Mexican authorities to allow Russians to stay aboard the yacht to try and fix it. They also appealed to the national migration service, asking it to clear the tourists to enter Mexico to return home later.