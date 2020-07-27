Developer about to finish phase II of anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical tests

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The second phase of clinical tests of an anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is entering the home stretch, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Phase II of clinical tests of a vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry continues and is now entering the home stretch," it said, adding that the issue of the vaccine’s state registration will be addressed after the tests are over.

The institute’s director Alexander Gintsburg said earlier that it was planned to finish the second phase of vaccine tests before July 28. Later, chief of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev said that the second phase would be over on August 3, 2020.