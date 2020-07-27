Over 27 mln COVID-19 tests carried out in Russia

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian specialists have carried out more than 27 mln tests for the novel coronavirus, the sanitary watchdog said on Monday.

"More than 27.1 mln tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported. Over the past day 239,000 tests were carried out.

On July 23, the sanitary watchdog reported that the number of conducted tests exceeded 26 mln.

According to the watchdog, some 263,759 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection.