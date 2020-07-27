Russians evacuated from New York to Moscow by Aeroflot’s flight

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. Russian nationals, who wished to return home, flew from New York to Moscow on Sunday by Aeroflot’s evacuation flight, according to information on John F. Kennedy International Airport’s website.

The flight has departed and is scheduled to arrive in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 11:55 a.m.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement published on his Facebook page that this was the 16th evacuation flight from the US. "Today 298 people stranded in the US at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including 17 infants, are coming back to their motherland," the ambassador said.

Among the passengers 40 people were on a humanitarian list drawn up by diplomats, Antonov noted. "It includes Russians, who need immediate repatriation due to urgent reasons. As always, our special focus is on fellow countrymen from the most vulnerable social groups: ill and handicapped persons, old people and those who are facing a difficult situation. Among the passengers of today’s flight is a family from Yekaterinburg with a baby, who had undergone a life-saving surgery in the US," he said.

Nearly 4,000 people have been evacuated "since the start of organized evacuation of Russians from the US," Antonov said on July 5. After that a number of other evacuation flights were arranged.