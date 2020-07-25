Brazil reports over 51,000 new coronavirus cases in one day

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26. /TASS/. The number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Brazil increased by 51,147 in one day, bringing their total number to 2,394,513, according to the latest official data released late on Saturday.

The daily increase for the fourth consecutive day exceeds 50,000 of new confirmed cases. As a result, a record number of new coronavirus cases was registered for another week of the country’s epidemiological calendar ended on Saturday - 319,563 following a decrease in the previous week for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,211 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in Brazil to 86,449. In the past week 7,677 death were registered, which is also the highest figure since the pandemic started.

Brazil reported its first coronavirus case on February 26 and is second on the list of hardest-hit countries in the world in terms of both infections and deaths after the United States. The national health ministry earlier forecast that the situation would stabilize by July, while the infection rates would start slowing down gradually in August. According to the agency, the country’s coronavirus deaths plateaued in June.