Chief sanitary doctor warns Russians about coronavirus risks during foreign travel

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The fact that Russia resumes international air travel does not mean that the risk to contract coronavirus has become a matter of the past, but precautionary measures should remain in place, Anna Popova, head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, said in a televised interview on Rossiya’24 channel on Friday.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the resumption of regular flights and the announced flights to Turkish resorts do not mean that the risks are all behind. Not at all. The virus stays with us and the virus is still rather active," Popova said. "We should follow the rules we have to live in under new conditions. It is risky for our health to break the rules. However, only if we abide by those rules, can we move around the world, have holidays and lead a full life. The main thing is to take care of your health."