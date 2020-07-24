Russia may soon lift quarantine for expatriation flight arrivals

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian authorities are considering the possibility of cancelling the compulsory quarantine soon for those arriving in the country via expatriation flights, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova told the Russia-24 TV channel.

"We are considering today the possibility of changing this requirement. But in order to evaluate all risk factors, all the possible consequences, we will need some time. We hope that the situation will allow us to cancel this requirement soon," she said.