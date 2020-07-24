Russia may soon lift quarantine for expatriation flight arrivals

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian authorities are considering the possibility of cancelling the compulsory quarantine soon for those arriving in the country via expatriation flights, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova told the Russia-24 TV channel.
"We are considering today the possibility of changing this requirement. But in order to evaluate all risk factors, all the possible consequences, we will need some time. We hope that the situation will allow us to cancel this requirement soon," she said.
Earlier, the top sanitary doctor had signed a directive according to which the compulsory two-week isolation is cancelled for the citizens arriving in Russia via regular flights. It became effective on July 15. However, all Russians now need to undergo PCR-testing for the coronavirus infection within three days of the homecoming. Foreigners entering Russia need to present at the border the certificate of the negative coronavirus test or get tested within three days of arrival. Russians arriving from abroad via regular flights have to fill out the special form before the departure on the state services website.
Additionally, the head of the sanitary watchdog signed a directive according to which a 14-day regime of self-isolation is left in place for the citizens who arrived via expatriation flights.