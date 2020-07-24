Russia likely to face minor outbreak of COVID-19 in September-October, says expert

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A minor outbreak of the novel coronavirus might occur in September of October after Russians isolated at their dachas (a country house or cottage usually used in the summer as a second home) come back to cities and towns, Yevgeny Timakov, a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases and vaccinology, said on Thursday.

"Despite the fact that all the people have been breaking the [compulsory] mask wearing requirements and that they have been gathering in shops contacting one another, we cannot see a spike in cases for the past quarantine periods. It means that at present the virus transmission rate is lowering, as there are much fewer susceptible people. Yes, we expect a minor outbreak when people come back from dachas. Those who self-isolate at dachas will return in September and October," he said.