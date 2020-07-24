Russia will carefully monitor epidemiological situation when flights resume

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia will carefully monitor epidemiological situation in the countries with which air connections are resumed, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.
"We will very carefully monitor the epidemiological situation in all countries, in Russian cities where the flights traditionally arrive in order that the renewal of air travel won’t lead to the growth of infections," she said to the Russia-24 TV channel.
The deputy prime minister stressed that the citizens should continue to take care of their health and observe the restrictions. "The crisis center monitors daily the information on the development of the situation and will also work and is working already on expanding the list of countries where air travel may be renewed on a mutual basis," she added.
Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday announced that Russia resumes international air travel. Due to the spread of the coronavirus Russia fully suspended regular and charter international flights on March 27, carriers could only operate special flights to return passengers home.