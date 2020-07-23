Russia unlikely to see serious growth in coronavirus cases this autumn, experts say

According to doctors, during that period the epidemiological situation is not going to seriously deteriorate.

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia is not expected to see a usual rise in respiratory infections this autumn, and although the number of coronavirus cases could increase, the authorities are taking enough preventive measures, experts told TASS on Thursday.

Earlier, the World Health Organization warned about the new wave of coronavirus cases in Europe. After several restrictions were lifted some countries again saw a rise in coronavirus cases and this could trigger a surge of COVID-19 infections, which could spark a healthcare system’s crisis in Europe.

According to professor and specialist in infectious diseases Nikolai Malyshev, in various regions the situation could develop in different ways. "In Russia there are still various restrictions in many regions. Moscow was the first to introduce and end them but the others failed to keep up with it. The regions started doing this later and that’s why they are ending them later. So, the situation in our entire huge motherland is different everywhere," the expert noted.

The Russian authorities are unlikely to introduce harsh restrictions over the coronavirus in the future. "We will live calmly but probably with certain restrictions," Malyshev said.

Oksana Drapkina, the Russian Health Ministry’s chief visiting therapist, in her turn noted that the decisions on imposing restrictions are made depending on the epidemiological situation, which remains rather favorable at the moment. "In any case, probably, this [introduction of new restrictions] cannot be fully ruled out now. However, we are having a favorable situation, let’s say the scenario is not that bad," Drapkina said.

Forecast for autumn

According to experts, it’s difficult to make any exact forecasts for this autumn now.

"I don’t like to make forecasts, I make them only relying on facts. Now the facts and figures indicate that the number of infections here is declining and we provided assistance to everyone and it is available. Let’s say there are not that many complications compared with the examples that we see in the United States and Europe," Drapkina said.

Meanwhile, Malyshev noted that autumn is always the time for a rise in respiratory diseases and the coronavirus is also a respiratory disease. "So, there is no doubt that the cases will somehow increase but this won’t be critical," the expert noted. Many Russians comply with restrictions that are still in place and wear face masks, he said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 15,382,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 630,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 9,357,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 795,038 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580,330 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,892 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.