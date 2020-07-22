Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 14 to 4,364

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus has risen by 14 to 4,364 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

"Fourteen patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 15,107,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 619,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 9,128,100 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 789,190 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 572,053 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,745 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.