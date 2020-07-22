WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by nearly 203,000

GENEVA, July 22. /TASS/. Almost 203,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, surpassing 14.76 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 4,000 to surpass 612,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on July 22, as many as 14,765,256 novel coronavirus cases and 612,054 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 202,726 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,360.

The day before, 213,637 new cases and 5,111 fatalities were documented throughout the world. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 7,811,127. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 109,052 and the number of deaths - by 2,240 to top 313,809. The number of confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,124,701 and the number of fatalities is 208,469. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 21,047 and the number of deaths went up by 524.

South East Asia has 1,520,780 cases and 35,891 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 42,639 and the number of deaths - by 770.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases is registered in the United States (3,805,524), followed by Brazil (2,118,646), India (1,192,915), Russia (789,190), South Africa (381,798), Peru (357,681), Mexico (349,396), Chile (334,683), the United Kingdom (295,821), and Iran (278,827).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.