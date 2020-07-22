Reinfection may be linked to specific immune responses to COVID-19, says expert

"Reinfections are a rare phenomenon, which is probably linked to specific attributes of an individual’s immune system," he said.

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. COVID-19 reinfection cases are rarely reported, and that could be connected to a human body’s specific immune response, Vladimir Chulanov, the lead infectious diseases specialist of the Russian Health Ministry, told reporters on Wednesday.

Chulanov pointed out that coronavirus vaccines are being developed so that a strong and lasting immune response can emerge.

"Therefore, we hope that they effectively protect [humans] from getting re-infected," he added.

On Wednesday, Governor of the Vladimir Region Vladimir Sipyagin said that regional specialists registered a case when a health worker got re-infected. The governor’s spokeswoman, Olga Petrova, explained to TASS that the health worker, who was infected with the coronavirus twice, recovered and recently came back to work .

COVID-19 reinfection cases had not been officially reported in Russia before.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 15,107,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 619,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 9,128,100 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 789,190 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 572,053 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,745 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.