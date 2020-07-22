Moscow Court cancels arrest extension for ex-policemen in Meduza journalist Golunov case

"After hearing the opinions of the sides, the court ruled to cancel the extension of detention of [the defendants], […] while keeping the defendants in custody until August 2," the judge ruled.

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Moscow City Court canceled the ruling on extension of arrest of the four former policemen, accused of abuse of power and fabrication of evidence during apprehension of Meduza journalist Ivan Golunov.

On June 2, Moscow’s Basmanny court extended arrest of the four ex-policemen until September 7. However, their defense noted that the ruling was made with serious procedural violations.

"They were not even brought to the court, under the pretext of coronavirus prevention, but sanitary measures must not violate the rights of the defendant," says attorney Alexey Kovrizhkin, underscoring that the defendants were regularly taken out from the detention facility for investigative actions.

The Golunov case

On June 6, 2019, Golunov was apprehended in Moscow over suspicion of drug dealing. Following a public campaign in his support, the journalist was released and freed of charges. Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior fired five policemen who took part in Golunov’s apprehension, as well as Moscow Western Administrative District’s police chief Andrey Puchkov.

Reports from December 19, 2019, revealed that a criminal case was initiated over charges of abuse of power by the police officers. Golunov was ruled a victim and received official apologies from the Western Administrative District police.

On January 30, 2020, the Basmanny Court arrested five drug police officers, who conducted Golunov’s apprehension. They are accused of power abuse, fabrication of evidence and illegal possession of drugs. Later, Konovalov was put under home arrest.