Too early to talk about end of first wave of COVID-19, says expert

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia is not over yet, Russian Health Ministry's chief epidemiologist Nikolai Briko said on Wednesday.
"The epidemic process continues to develop, and we cannot say that a certain wave in Russia has ended," he told reporters at a news conference.
According to Briko, the timely measures that have been taken and the population’s responsible attitude made it possible to prevent an explosive growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia.
To date, 789,190 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 572,053 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,745 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.