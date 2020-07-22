Moscow Health Department denies surge in COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Information of a surge in the coronavirus incidence in Moscow is misleading as well as the reports of the second wave, Moscow’s Health Department’s website says.

Earlier in the media outlets the information appeared that judging by the COVID-19 fatality data, the growth of the infection was registered in Moscow on June 6, and the second wave of infections is expected.

"In connection with a publication in news media <...> Moscow’s Health Department issues an official refutation. <...> The information on the number of fatalities is incorrect, therefore, the information that a new infection surge is expected in Moscow is distorted as well," the statement said.

According to the Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center, from June 6 to June 24 a constant decrease in the number of COVID-19 fatalities was observed.

"Additionally, from June 6 to June 24 the number of infections decreased more than twice, while the level of growth in June had consistently negative values, meaning it was decreasing gradually. The main marker of the epidemiological situation - the average daily growth, - from June 6 to June 24 was also negative," the statement specified.