St. Petersburg authorities confirm 23 medical workers die of COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, July 20. /TASS/. The authorities of St. Petersburg have confirmed that 23 medical workers had died of the novel coronavirus while performing their duties, their families will receive compensation payments, the press service of St. Petersburg Vice Governor Oleg Ergashev reported on Monday.

"Positive decisions on payments have been made regarding 3,569 medical workers who contracted COVID-19 in the workplace, including 23 medical workers who died," the press service said.

Earlier reports said that about 5,000 employees of medical facilities in St. Petersburg had contracted the coronavirus during the pandemic.

According to the latest data, 29,541 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, which ranks third in Russia in the number of infections after Moscow and the Moscow Region. A total of 22,425 patients have recovered by now, 1,807 people have died.