US citizen Paul Whelan convicted for spying in Russia can be swapped in September

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The swap of US national Paul Whelan who was found guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced to 16 years behind bars can take place in September, Whelan’s defense attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov told TASS.
"Whelan can be swapped in September," he noted.
It was earlier reported that Moscow City Court had issued an order to begin Whelan’s sentence for the Lefortovo detention center where he is currently held. On December 28, 2018, former US marine Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in a room of the Metropol Hotel in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. The FSB opened a criminal case against him on charges of espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. On June 16, the Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 16 years in prison. Whelan pleaded not guilty dismissing the criminal case as provocation by Russian special services.