Russia documents fewer than 6,000 daily cases of COVID-19 for first time since April 29.
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 contradict international law - EU
European policies should be determined here in Europe not by third countries, Josep Borrell noted
Russia chooses first 13 countries for resuming international flight connection
The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka
Russia reports over 6,100 new COVID-19 cases in the past day
The number of Russians discharged after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus grew by 3,481 over the past day to 550,344
Russia may finish first in race for coronavirus vaccine, says expert
Phase 2 trials of this vaccine will be completed on August 3
Hainan cuts jet fuel prices for Chinese and foreign airlines
Thus, Hainan currently has the lowest price for fuel stored in customs warehouses
Russia still faces risk of increasing COVID-19 cases, expert warns
It’s important to confirm the achieved success in the anti-coronavirus fight with vaccinating citizens, Director of the Gamalei National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said
US researchers traced mobile phone signals at defense sites in Russia - newspaper
The newspaper reporters the US researchers implemented an experimental project aimed at demonstrating opportunities of using cellular communication data from the open sources for defense or intelligence needs
UN Secretary General initiates New Global Deal for fairer world order
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks, he said
Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug released in Russia
Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself
Duty free festival to kick off on Hainan in July
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Russia may get COVID-19 vaccine earlier due to favorable infrastructure - head of RDIF
We have lots of infrastructure for vaccine development, Kirill Dmitriev said
Cause of Nantes Cathedral fire could be arson - prosecutor
He noted that three different sources of fire point to this version: one at the level of the big organ, and two to the right and to the left of the nave
Russian pharmaceutical company signs deal to release Oxford vaccine against coronavirus
The pharmaceutical company noted that the vaccine is currently undergoing research, which should determine how well it protects against coronavirus, and estimate its safety and immune response in humans
S&P confirms Russia's BBB-rating with ‘stable’ outlook
The decline in oil prices, reduction of oil output under the OPEC+ deal, and the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a decrease in the Russian economy by 4.8% in 2020, the report said
Hainan conducts large-scale campaign to boost consumption
The "618" promotion was first held in China in 2013
Vaccination against new coronavirus will not interfere with other inoculations - expert
Activities are underway to produce as much coronavirus vaccines as possible, Director of the National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg added
Baku, Yerevan exchange statements on possibility of striking critical infrastructure
Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border flared up on July 12
Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors
According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs
Russian Black Sea Fleet ships deploy to designated areas in snap combat readiness check
The surprise combat readiness check involves over 3,000 personnel and more than 300 items of military hardware, including warships and combat aircraft, and also the troops and equipment of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps
Peskov says ‘got lucky’ to become Putin’s spokesman
He revealed that there is no such thing as creative freedom at this post, as well as at his previous occupations
Russian Defense Ministry informs foreign counterparts of snap combat readiness drill
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin pointed out that the drills involve about 15,000 service members, about 400 aircraft, over 26,000 weapons and military hardware, and over 100 vessels
US Navy officer charged with transmitting classified email to Russian national
The charge sheet refers to an incident occurred in January 2019 at or near Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska
Russian shipyard floats out first serial Borei-A-class nuclear-powered submarine
The lead submarine of Project 955A, the Knyaz Vladimir, has already entered service with the Russian Navy
Press review: US to target Nord Stream 2’s EU creditors and Russia cracks down on US cult
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 16
Ankara, Baku slam media rumors of Turkey redeploying mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan
Spokesmen for the Azerbaijani side also refuted these allegations, telling TASS it was "false information and a fake"
About 150,000 Russian troops go on high alert in snap combat readiness check
The surprise combat readiness check is held on Putin's order
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet begins to track US Navy Porter destroyers in Black Sea
The United States Sixth Fleet said earlier on Sunday, USS Porter was heading to the Black Sea to take part in Sea Breeze-2020 drills
Russian fighters shadow Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center stressed
Russian, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss situation in South Caucasus
The phone call was held on the initiative of Azerbaijan
Impossible to make Moscow restricted-area city, says mayor
He also expressed confidence in revival of domestic tourism, as foreign destinations are currently closed for tourists
China's Tanso-2 research vessel returns to Sanya port
Hainan is setting up a big modern laboratory for deep-sea ocean research
Pentagon mum on US officer charged with passing classified data to Russian national
Chief Petty Officer Charles Briggs was suspected of allegedly passing secret information to a Russian national who is not identified, reported The Virginian Pilot daily
Tripoli-based government released two Russian nationals to Turkey - TV
According to Al-Hadath, the Russian nationals arrived in Istanbul on Saturday
Radio contact lost with An-2 plane with 6 people aboard in Buryatia - emergencies services
Its flight route is unknown, the spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department said
Turkey pledges to ensure safety of info about S-400 systems purchased from Russia
The official said that from the very start, Ankara has planned to integrate the Russian-made systems into its defense
US needs billions to adjust missile shield for hypersonic missiles — Russian official
In his words "hundreds of billions of dollars of US taxpayers" have already been spent to create the missile shield, and more will be needed
Number of Hainan market participants exceeds one million
According to the Hainan Department of Commerce, in 2019, 338 enterprises with foreign capital were created in the province
