Russia’s coronavirus tests surpass 25 mln, says watchdog

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian specialists have conducted more than 25 million coronavirus tests, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Monday.

"More than 25.2 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia," the watchdog said, adding that 259,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

On July 16, it said that the number of coronavirus tests in Russia had exceeded 24 million.

According to the watchdog, 272,681 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to being suspected of having COVID-19.