Russia’s coronavirus spread rate remains unchanged at 0.98 - TASS estimates

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread rate remained unchanged at 0.98 in Russia in the past day, according to TASS estimates based on the data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In Moscow the figure was unchanged since Saturday at 0.88.

In seven out of 10 most-affected regions the coronavirus spread rate is lower than 1. Besides Moscow, this is St. Petersburg (0.83), the Moscow Region (0.9), the Voronezh Region (0.92), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.93), the Irkutsk Region (0.95) and the Krasnoyarsk Region (0.99)

In the Nizhny Novgorod the rate stood at 1, while in the Rostov Region and the Sverdlovsk Region it reached 1.02 and 1.14, respectively.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the regions with the coronavirus spread rate at 1 or lower can relax restrictions if they meet the conditions regarding free hospital beds and tests.

If the spread rate is 0.8 or less, the region can switch to the second stage of easing restrictions, while the rate at 0.5 or less allows them to move to the third stage.