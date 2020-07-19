Russia reports over 6,100 new COVID-19 cases in the past day

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia grew by 6,109 in the past day, reaching 771,546, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

Over the past two days the growth rate stood at 0.8%.

Some 591 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 245 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 218 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 237 in the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region. St. Petersburg confirmed 202 coronavirus cases, the lowest figure since April 28.

The lowest coronavirus spread rate was reported in Chukotka, where not a single new case was registered in the past day, as well as in Moscow, the Moscow Region, Sevastopol and the Kabardino-Balkaria (0.4%). In North Ossetia, the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Bryansk Region the coronavirus spread rate reached 0.4% and in Dagestan, the Kaliningrad, Kaluga and Lipetsk Regions - 0.5%, the crisis center reported.

The number of Russians discharged after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus grew by 3,481 over the past day to 550,344.

According to the crisis center, more than 71% of COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia.

The biggest number of recoveries was registered in Moscow (359), the Moscow Region (319), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (234), the Sverdlovsk Region (170), the Tyva Republic (150), the Krasnoyarsk Region (144), the Novosibirsk Region (134), St. Petersburg (101), the Vladimir Region (101), the Altai Region (105) and the Khabarovsk Region (103).