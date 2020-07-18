Russia documents 7,490 recoveries from COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia has documented 7,490 recoveries from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of recoveries hitting 546,863, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the total share of those recovered in Russia has reached 71% of the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 543 patients have recovered from the disease in Moscow, 490 - in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, 343 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 302 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 299 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Russia has documented 124 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, compared to 186 deaths the day before, the crisis center informed, adding that the coronavirus death toll since the start of the pandemic in the country has reached 12,247.

According to the crisis center, the COVID-19 lethality rate reaches 1.6% in Russia.

In the past 24 hours, 27 patients have died from COVID-19 in St. Petersburg, 14 in Moscow, and 5 each have died in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Irkutsk Region, the Rostov Region and the Moscow Region.