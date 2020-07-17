Nornickel invests another 10 billion rubles in fighting COVID-19

TASS, July 17. Nornickel will invest another 10 billion rubles ($139 million) in fighting the coronavirus infection in regions of its presence, the company’s press service said on Friday.

Thus, Nornickel’s investments in 2020 in fighting the pandemic will make 20 billion rubles ($278 million).

Nornickel’s facilities are located in the Norilsk Industrial District (north of the Krasnoyarsk Region), in the Murmansk Region and the Trans-Baikal Region. Earlier, the company invested in fighting the coronavirus infection 10.5 billion rubles.

"The company has a new package of measures for protection from COVID-19; its cost is about 10 billion rubles to the yearend. The measures include providing anti-virus security at the industrial facilities, support for employees, assistance to medical institutions, as well as to small and medium-sized businesses. Thus, Nornickel will invest totally more than 20 billion rubles in fighting the pandemic and its consequences in 2020," the release reads.

According to the company’s press service, the purpose for second package of measures is to get prepared for a possible negative development of situation. The program’s first step was when the company offered urgent support to Norilsk in response to a request from the city administration. For example, Nornickel organizes shipment of computer tomography equipment to Norilsk.

The company reported earlier, it had bought more than 160,000 tests for coronavirus infection and more than 100 thousand rapid tests for antibodies. Two permanent and seven mobile laboratories, almost 400 thermal imagers, and a large amount of personal protective equipment have been delivered to the regions. The group's enterprises have subsidized cargo deliveries to Norilsk for small and medium-sized businesses, expenses on utility services for non-profit organizations, and provided entrepreneurs with personal protective equipment and food packages.