Russia’s coronavirus infection curve going down, but it’s not time to relax, says Kremlin

"As for a second wave [of the epidemic], we can only use the existing facts: the fact is that the curve is going down in Russia, and every day the number of infections is decreasing. Albeit slowly, but still decreasing," he said in an interview with Avtoradio.

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed hope that coronavirus cases will continue to decline in Russia but also called on citizens to not let down their guard and take care of themselves.

Peskov underlined that the country eased many restrictions, held the Victory Parade and so on more than two weeks ago, or one incubation period. "The life is going strong again, and the incubation period passed, but there is no increase [in cases]," the spokesman noted.

"Let’s hope that this curve will continue to go down still, let’s not relax, think about our health, the health of our close ones, and then everything will be fine," Peskov stressed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 13,964,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 593,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 8,295,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 759,203 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 539,373 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,123 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.